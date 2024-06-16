Police investigate reported shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — Police are investigating a reported shooting in Dayton early Sunday morning.

Around 2:24 a.m. crews were dispatched to the 1900 block of North Main Street on reports of a shooting.

A Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant confirmed that crews are on the scene investigating a reported shooting.

>> I-75 lane shift to start today as apart of ongoing Interstate reconstruction project

It was not immediately clear if anyone was shot, or how badly they were injured.

Emergency scanner traffic indicated that at least one person arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound.

News Center 7 is working to learn if anyone was shot and if a suspect has been identified. This is a developing story.





©2024 Cox Media Group