I-75 lane shift to start today as apart of ongoing Interstate reconstruction project

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Starting today, another lane shift will occur on I-y5 as a part of the ongoing interstate reconstruction project.

Drivers can expect three lanes on I075 in each direction.

Southbound traffic in the left lane will cross over into a counterflow lane on the northbound side at Stewart Street starting Sunday, June 16.

A traffic shift can be expected starting the morning of Monday, June 17.

The project will last through October 2024.

Vehicles in the counterflow lane will not have access to the exit on Edwin C. Moses, SR 741, and E. Dixie Drive.

Crews will be completing work on the interior median and reconstruction of the southbound travel lanes.

The new traffic pattern will maintain three lanes of traffic in each direction.





