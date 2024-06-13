‘Unexpected discovery’ pushes back completion date for I-75 reconstruction in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The reconstruction of a portion of Interstate 75 is now going to take nearly a year longer to complete.

Crews made an “unexpected discovery” and learned that multiple areas on I-75 between Needmore Road and Leo Street have pavement that is thicker than what had been anticipated.

This will require additional, substantial work to complete the project, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Originally, the construction was expected to be completed by fall 2026. The new discovery will push the completion date back to at least summer 2027.





