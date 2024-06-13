Police cruiser reportedly involved in crash

DAYTON — A police cruiser was reportedly involved in a crash in Dayton on Thursday morning.

The crash was reported near the intersection of W. Riverview Avenue and N. Broadway Street shortly after 10 a.m., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

No injuries have been reported at this time, according to dispatch records.

News Center 7 has reached out to Dayton police about the crash and will provide updates as we learn more.

