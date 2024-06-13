Edison State Community College gets approval to offer first bachelor’s degree

PIQUA — Edison State Community College College has gotten approval to offer its first bachelor’s degree.

The Institutional Actions Council of the Higher Learning Commission granted approval for Edison to offer its first bachelor’s degree: Registered Nursing to Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Edison State’s President Chris Spradlin called this a “monumental occasion” for the college.

“The community has long recognized Edison State’s associate degree in nursing as producing well-trained, outstanding nurses. Now, the College will have the opportunity to continue that excellence in nursing preparation at the next level of education,” Spradlin said.

The program spans four semesters and consists of seven nursing courses, along with general and technical electives. Students will complete coursework online with possible residency days. It includes a practicum in the final nursing courses with an approved preceptor in a clinical setting selected by the student.

Registered nurses can apply to the program through Aug. 11 to begin during the fall 2024 semester. To learn more about the program and how to apply, contact a nursing advisor by calling 937.778.7850 or emailing getstarted@edisonohio.edu.

















