Crisis service provider leaves Montgomery County tonight, ADAMHS trustees voting on provider tonight

DAYTON — Hours before Montgomery County’s largest vendor of mental health services closes, there’s still no replacement confirmed.

RI International came to Dayton a year ago to provide three prongs of mental health services but announced two weeks ago that they’re leaving tonight at midnight.

Tina Rezash Rogal, Director of Strategic Initiatives & Communication for Montgomery County Alcohol, Drug, and Mental Health Services (ADAMHS), told News Center 7′s Mike Campbell that the last 14 days have been a race to seal the holes RI International’s absence creates.

“They are sharing with us that they can provide a seamless transition of services as of midnight today,” she said.

ADAMHS workers are proposing contracts with two separate companies to provide call center and mobile response services. The receiving center will not be filled at this time.

Public comment sessions were held Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday morning before trustees go to vote on proposed contracts, which is scheduled for Wednesday evening.

The RI experience, announced with fanfare and news conferences a year ago, has shell-shocked everyone.

“[They] just basically said it was not financially feasible for them any longer backed on Medicaid codes and financial reimbursement,” Rezash Rogal said.

RI’s decision left ADAMHS in a tight spot with plenty of detractors voicing their opinions.

“We cannot control what people are saying in the community,” she said.





