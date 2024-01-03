Crash report reveals new details in collision that killed Preble Co. deputy, man

PREBLE COUNTY — A newly released crash report reveals additional details about a crash that killed a Preble County deputy and a West Elkton man last month.

News Center 7 previously reported that the Ohio State Highway Patrol identified Preble County Sheriff’s Deputy Josh Hamilton and Michael Gayhart as the victims in a crash on State Route 503.

Hamilton went left of center while going into a curve and hit Gayhart head-on, according to the crash narrative and dash camera footage.

The report lists him as the at-fault unit.

The crash caused both cars to travel off the road and into a ditch.

Hamilton’s cruiser caught fire as a result of the collision, according to the report.

Both drivers were not wearing seatbelts.

Alcohol was not detected in Hamilton or Gayhart’s blood.

The posted speed limit in the area was 55 mph but the crash report does not include how fast Hamilton and Gayhart were going.

Deputy Hamilton started working for the sheriff’s office in May 2022 and was promoted to road patrol in June.

He served in the Navy Reserve and was also in the Army National Guard.

Gayhart was employed at Neyra Paving and Yellow Hammer Industrial.

He had plans for his derby career and had just got back on the track before his death, according to his obituary.





