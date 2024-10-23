County money to help clean up apartment complex vacant since 2019 tornado outbreak

TROTWOOD — Changes are in the offing for a Trotwood apartment complex that has been vacant since the Memorial Day tornado outbreak in 2019.

As News Center 7 reported at 6:00, Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. and Trotwood Mayor Yvette Page announced the latest development about the life of the complex, which city officials want demolished.

The Woodland Hills Apartments, a 32-acre property off East Westbrook Road just south of Salem Avenue that many people in the area still refer to as the home of Castlebrook Apartments, is now on the way to being cleaned up.

News Center 7 reported last year that Columbus-based Windsor bought the property with plans to rebuild the complex.

Wednesday, Prosecutor Heck announced he would be providing up to $1 million from the county’s delinquent real estate tax collection fund to help clean up the site. Once the site is cleaned, Windsor plans to build an apartment complex of more than 450 units, according to Mayor Page.

“I like numbers,” Page said. “Repeat customers. Bring that many people here, they’re going to shop. I always say - they’re not just going to shop in Trotwood. They’re going to shop in surrounding cities like Clayton, Englewood and Brookville.”

While it has taken more than five years to reach this point in making a decision about the Woodland Hills Apartment complex, county leaders said they expect the process to move more quickly now.

The next step will be to nail down a construction timeline.

