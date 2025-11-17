Local

County fair announces concert lineup

By WHIO Staff
MERCER COUNTY — The Mercer County Fair has announced its 2026 Grandstand Concert Lineup.

The two nights of live entertainment will take place on Aug. 13-14, starting at 8 p.m.

Forever Seger, a Bob Seger tribute band, will take the stage on Aug. 13.

Country star Jake Owen will headline the next evening with 127 North as an opener.

Tickets may be purchased at MercerCountyOhioFair.com/Tickets or by calling the Mercer County Fair box office at 419-586-3239.

