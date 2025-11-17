Police identify man arrested after SWAT standoff in Miamisburg neighborhood

MIAMISBURG — Police have released the identity of the man who was arrested after a SWAT standoff in a Miamisburg neighborhood Saturday night.

News Center 7 previously reported that police were called to the 1800 block of Tranquil Drive around 8 p.m. after a domestic violence incident escalated.

The man reportedly made threats to his wife, during which he talked about self-harm and harming law enforcement officers.

Police evacuated nearby homes as a precaution. Shortly after SWAT arrived on the scene, the man was taken into custody.

Miamisburg Police Chief Mike Brem confirmed that 45-year-old Matthew Jennings was taken into custody and booked into Montgomery County Jail on Saturday night.

Jennings is being held on Domestic Violence and Aggravated Menacing charges, according to jail records.

His bond is set at $25,000 for both charges.

Jennings is scheduled to be in court on Monday morning.

