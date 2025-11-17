Local

Late-night legend Jay Leno coming to Troy

By WHIO Staff
Jay Leno BURBANK, CA - JULY 7: Jay Leno on "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno" at the NBC Studios on July 7, 2004 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Jay Leno (Kevin Winter)
TROY — Jay Leno, stand-up comedian and former host of “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno,” is coming to the Miami Valley next year.

Leno is bringing his stand-up show to Hobart Arena in Troy on Thursday, February 5.

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 21, at 10 a.m. They’ll be available at the Hobart Arena box office at 255 Adams Street, online at hobartarena.com, or by phone at (937) 339-2911.

Along with continuing his stand-up career, Leno also continues to share his love of cars through his show, “Jay Leno’s Garage.”

