UPDATE: County Clerk of Courts to withdraw no contest plea, case could head to trial

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — UPDATE:

The attorney for the Montgomery County Clerk of Court has announced his client will withdraw his no-contest plea.

Mike Foley’s lawyer, John Paul Rioin, said the prosecution agreed to withdraw the plea.

Rion said Monday’s agreement included Foley not being forced to resign.

But with that now unclear, Rion said this case is back to square one.

Rion told News Center 7 he will keep trying to negotiate with the prosecutor’s office, but if they cannot reach a deal, they will head to trial.

INITIAL REPORTS:

Community leaders are calling for the Clerk of Courts to step down after taking a plea deal and keeping his job.

Mike Foley pleaded no contest to misuse or unauthorized use of a computer and solicitation of campaign contributions.

The charges are connected to an Ohio Auditor of State investigation that began in 2022 and found alleged improper political and other activities involving public resources.

The Democratic Party of Montgomery is calling for Foley to step down.

‘He’s allowed to keep his job. He’s allowed to continue to deceive," Marty Gehres, Dayton Municipal Court Clerk, said.

We will continue to update this story.

