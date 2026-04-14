Coroner IDs woman killed in crash at busy Montgomery County intersection

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — A 55-year-old woman died after a crash at a busy intersection in Montgomery County on Sunday.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Geanetta O’Brien was identified as the victim in the crash, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Serial bank robber facing federal charges for allegedly robbing local Key Bank
- Huber Heights Buc-ee’s opening largest in company’s history, mayor says
- Crews work overnight to tear down vacant building after partial collapse in Brookville
As News Center 7 previously reported, state troopers and medics responded to a crash around 5:50 p.m. on Austin Boulevard and Springboro Pike.
An Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatcher confirmed that one person died in the crash.
A release from the coroner’s office revealed O’Brien died less than an hour after the crash at Kettering Medical Center.
News Center 7 has reached out to the Ohio State Highway Patrol for more information about the crash. We’ll provide updates as we learn more.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2026 Cox Media Group