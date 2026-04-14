Coroner IDs woman killed in crash at busy Montgomery County intersection

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — A 55-year-old woman died after a crash at a busy intersection in Montgomery County on Sunday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Geanetta O’Brien was identified as the victim in the crash, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

TRENDING STORIES:

As News Center 7 previously reported, state troopers and medics responded to a crash around 5:50 p.m. on Austin Boulevard and Springboro Pike.

An Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatcher confirmed that one person died in the crash.

A release from the coroner’s office revealed O’Brien died less than an hour after the crash at Kettering Medical Center.

News Center 7 has reached out to the Ohio State Highway Patrol for more information about the crash. We’ll provide updates as we learn more.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group