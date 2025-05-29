Coroner IDs man shot, killed by police during search warrant in Butler County

MIDDLETOWN — A man shot and killed by police in Middletown on Tuesday has been identified.

The Butler County Coroner’s Office identified the man as 47-year-old Michael Anthony Baker Jr.

As previously reported by News Center 7, the shooting happened just before 7:30 a.m. while Middletown officers were searching a home in the 900 block of Garden Avenue in connection with a drug investigation.

Dan Hils with Frontline Advisors, representing the FOP in Middletown, told our media partners, WCPO-9, the officers were on the porch of the home and made “numerous announcements” about who they were before breaching the door.

Baker allegedly pointed a gun at the officers, and “at which time shots were fired.”

A woman inside the home was also hurt from what Hils believed was shrapnel from a bullet to the ankle. The injuries are not life-threatening, Hils said.

An Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations spokesperson confirmed to News Center 7 that they were requested by the Middletown Police Department to investigate the officer-involved shooting.

No officers were hurt.

We will continue to follow this story.

