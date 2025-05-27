Police shoot, kill man who pointed gun at officers during search warrant

MIDDLETOWN — A person was shot and killed by police after they pointed a gun at officers in Middletown early Tuesday.

The shooting happened just before 7:30 a.m. while Middletown officers were searching a home in the 900 block of Garden Avenue in connection with a drug investigation, our news partners at WCPO reported.

Dan Hils with Frontline Advisors, representing the FOP in Middletown, told WCPO the officers were on the porch of the home and made “numerous announcements” about who they were before breaching the door.

Hils said a 47-year-old man inside pointed a gun at the officers, and “at which time shots were fired.”

A woman inside the home was also hurt from what Hils believed was shrapnel from a bullet to the ankle. The injuries are not life-threatening, Hils said.

An Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations spokesperson confirmed to News Center 7 that they were requested by the Middletown Police Department to investigate the officer-involved shooting.

No officers were hurt.

We will continue to follow this story.

