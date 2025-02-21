Coroner IDs 67-year-old woman killed in house fire

HARRISON TWP. — A woman was found dead after a house fire in Montgomery County has been identified.
As News Center 7 previously reported, Harrison Township firefighters were dispatched to the 3900 block of Fairsmith Street at 2:20 a.m. Thursday on initial fire reports.
A hectic 911 call is what brought fire crews to the scene. The caller said someone was inside the house.
A woman, identified by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office as Abby Lawrence-Schleiger, 67, was found dead.
“That’s just so unfortunate. I’ve always seen these very quiet people and they had a dog and they were very nice,” Tina Scott said.
Scott said the sirens woke her up and she decided to check it out.
“I noticed a smell in my house that kind of like a sweet, smoky smell ... I went to go check out the front window, and that’s when I seen like three or four fire trucks all lying there,” Scott said.
Scott said since it’s been cold, she’s noticed something unusual coming from a first-floor window of the house.
“They have like maybe like a makeshift like fireplace, I don’t know if that was the cause of anything, but I hope not,” she said.
News Center 7 noticed a small chimney in the window of the house.
Fire crews have not said if it played a part in the fire.
The sheriff’s office, the Harrison Township Fire Marshal, and the State Fire Marshall continue to investigate the fire.
