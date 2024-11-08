22-year-old killed after stabbing in vacant Dayton duplex identified

DAYTON — The coroner’s office has identified the woman killed after a stabbing in a vacant duplex in Dayton on Thursday morning.

As reported Thursday on News Center 7, the stabbing was reported shortly before 8:30 a.m. in the first block of Fernwood Avenue.

Kachele Price, 22, has been identified as the woman who died from the stabbing, a Dayton Police spokesperson told News Center 7.

She died Thursday morning at Miami Valley Hospital, the Montgomery County Coroner’s said.

The cause and manner of her death have not yet been determined.

A 911 caller told a dispatcher that a woman was stabbed in the leg and that she was bleeding a lot.

Lt. Mark Ponichtera, with Dayton Police, told News Center 7 that first responders found a woman in her early 30s suffering from stab wounds inside a vacant duplex. She was taken to Miami Valley Hospital where she died.

“It’s quite a horrific scene inside there,” Ponichtera said.

As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, the duplex is boarded up on both sides, and Ponichtera said police do not believe anyone was legally living in the home.

Two people stayed at the house and spoke with officers when they arrived. It now appears police are looking for another person who may have been responsible for the deadly attack.

The stabbing would not be the last call-out on Thursday for the detectives on the homicide unit. A few hours later, they pulled up to Russet Avenue after two people were found shot to death.

