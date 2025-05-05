Inmate escaped custody at airport, boarded light rail, and got off at another station

SEATTLE, Wash. — An inmate with warrants from Kentucky was being transported at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport when he escaped custody on Sunday, according to our sister station KIRO in Seattle.

Port of Seattle Police Department (POSPD) told KIRO that 28-year-old Sedrick T. Stevenson escaped custody and ran to the light rail station, boarded a train heading north, and was last seen getting off at the Capitol Hill station. He has not been caught.

A contracted agent was attempting to transport Stevenson, and while at a SeaTac ticketing counter, agents lost control of him and he ran toward the train station.

Stevenson is wanted on multiple warrants from Bowling Green, Kentucky.

He’s 5 feet 8 inches tall with dreadlocks, KIRO reported.

