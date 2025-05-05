Local

Inmate escaped custody at airport, boarded light rail, and got off at another station

By WHIO Staff
Inmate escapes custody at SeaTac, boarded light rail and got off at Capitol Hill station (Photos: Port of Seattle Police Department) (Port of Seattle Police Department)
By WHIO Staff

SEATTLE, Wash. — An inmate with warrants from Kentucky was being transported at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport when he escaped custody on Sunday, according to our sister station KIRO in Seattle.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Port of Seattle Police Department (POSPD) told KIRO that 28-year-old Sedrick T. Stevenson escaped custody and ran to the light rail station, boarded a train heading north, and was last seen getting off at the Capitol Hill station. He has not been caught.

TRENDING STORIES:

A contracted agent was attempting to transport Stevenson, and while at a SeaTac ticketing counter, agents lost control of him and he ran toward the train station.

Stevenson is wanted on multiple warrants from Bowling Green, Kentucky.

He’s 5 feet 8 inches tall with dreadlocks, KIRO reported.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read