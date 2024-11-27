71-year-old man identified as person found dead after Greene Co. house fire

BEAVERCREEK TOWNSHIP, Greene County — A man’s body was found inside a home after a fire in Greene County on Sunday, according to the Greene County Coroner’s Office.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Carroll Compton, 71, was the man found after the fire, according to the Greene County Coroner’s officer.

Beavercreek firefighters responded to reports of a fire at 1615 Hilltop Road in Beavercreek Township around 1 p.m. Sunday.

TRENDING STORIES:

Initial reports indicate that crews saw heavy fire when they arrived.

It is unclear if Compton died in the fire or before the fire, the office said.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office and Beavercreek Fire Department are investigating this fire.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



