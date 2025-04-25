‘Concerning;’ Parents react after local district puts staff member on leave amid investigation

CLARK COUNTY — A staff member at Northeastern Local School District is currently off the job and not allowed on school property amid an investigation into allegations.

The allegations involve the staff member, who has not been identified, and a student.

Parents of students in the district told News Center 7 that they want to know what’s going on after they got a note in their inbox Thursday night about the staff member.

“I just thought it was concerning and scary,” Brittne Tingley, of Moorefield Township, said. “I’m not real sure what’s going on. I just said it was really vague what the email said.”

News Center 7 got a copy of a statement from the district. It read:

“The Northeastern Local School District (NELSD) is aware of allegations involving a staff member and a student. As soon as this matter was brought to the attention of district leadership, it was immediately reported to law enforcement, and an official investigation is now underway.

I want to reiterate that this matter is being investigated, and no allegations have been verified at this time. However, out of an abundance of caution, the employee has been placed on administrative leave effective immediately and is not allowed on district property at this time.

The safety and well-being of students is our highest priority. To ensure the integrity of the investigation and comply with student privacy laws, we are unable to share further details at this time. NELSD is cooperating fully with law enforcement and will take all necessary steps in accordance with the law and district policy.

I understand that this situation is concerning for families to hear. While we are limited in what we can share, please know we are handling this with the utmost seriousness and care. Thank you for your patience as we work through this process with care and diligence. We will share any updates that we are able to."

As reported on News Center 7 at 5:00, John Bedell went to the district offices on Friday. They told him they had nothing more to add to Thursday night’s message.

“What kind of allegations are they? You know, is it sexual? Is it physical? What - what are we talking about?” Belinda Joy, of Moorefield Township, asked.

News Center 7 spoke to Clark County Sheriff Chris Clark on Friday. He said the district let his office know about the allegations Thursday night, and that’s when deputies opened an investigation.

Clark said it’s early in the investigation, but that deputies are working with the district to determine whether anything criminal happened.

No one is facing charges at this time.

