13-year-old girl found in car with 2 men during traffic stop; she’s safe, they’re facing charges

GREENVILLE — Two men were arrested after police said they met up with a 13-year-old girl.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
On April 25, around 4:50 a.m., a Greenville officer stopped a car for multiple violations, according to police.
Kevonta Mack, 23, from Uniontown, and Myshon Lee, 22, from Akron, were inside the car.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Driver dead after vehicle goes airborne from I-70, OSHP says
- Pilot who performed at Dayton Air Show dies in plane crash
- School employee placed on leave as school, law enforcement investigate allegations
A 13-year-old girl was also in the car.
An investigation found the two men had traveled to Greenville to meet the girl, according to police.
Lee had a felony warrant for his arrest.
Mack was charged with unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, corrupting another with drugs, and driving under suspension.
Both Mack and Lee were booked into the Darke County Jail without bond.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group