13-year-old girl found in car with 2 men during traffic stop; she’s safe, they’re facing charges

GREENVILLE — Two men were arrested after police said they met up with a 13-year-old girl.

On April 25, around 4:50 a.m., a Greenville officer stopped a car for multiple violations, according to police.

Kevonta Mack, 23, from Uniontown, and Myshon Lee, 22, from Akron, were inside the car.

A 13-year-old girl was also in the car.

An investigation found the two men had traveled to Greenville to meet the girl, according to police.

Lee had a felony warrant for his arrest.

Mack was charged with unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, corrupting another with drugs, and driving under suspension.

Both Mack and Lee were booked into the Darke County Jail without bond.

