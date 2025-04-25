Mother of NFL first-round draft pick Derrick Harmon dies

PITTSBURGH — The mother of Pittsburgh Steelers’ first-round draft pick Derrick Harmon has died, according to multiple media reports out of Pittsburgh.

Harmon told Pittsburgh reporters Thursday night that his mother, Tiffany Saine, was in the hospital on life support.

Harmon was very emotional and seemed to choke back tears when he spoke to Pittsburgh reporters over the phone Thursday night. He said he was headed straight to the hospital to tell her he got drafted, our sister station WPXI reported.

In a video package shared during the draft, Harmon explained that his mom had about eight brain surgeries. She suffered a stroke that left her paralyzed on her left side during his freshman year at Michigan State University.

Harmon, a defensive tackle out of the University of Oregon, was the Steelers’ first pick in the draft and the 21st overall.

Harmon transferred to Oregon after three years at Michigan State.

At Oregon, Harmon racked up 45 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 5 sacks, and two forced fumbles in 14 games, according to CBS News.

He credited his mom for helping him get to this point.

“She’s the one that did everything for me to get to this point. I love you, mom. Everything I do is for you. I’m forever grateful,” he said.

