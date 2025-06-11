Community waits for cleanup of burned-down market to start

DAYTON — The community calls the site of a once-beloved supermarket an eyesore as neighbors continue to wait for the city to clean up the rubble.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Mason Fletcher breaks down the reaction from both neighbors and the owner today on News Center 7’s Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

Residents have called the remains of the Cornell Meat King Supermarket in Dayton an eyesore after it burned down in October 2024.

The city of Dayton told Fletcher that they are not sure when the cleanup will start.

Neighbors say it is long overdue.

“It looks like a mess,” said Jonetta Miller. “Like you see people post it up there, like you see people dumping stuff up there.”

Fletcher said it has been a long process since the fire in October. The city said communication had stalled between them and the owner, Husam Ali Safi.

His attorney told News Center 7 that Safi was absent from their first court date on June 4 because he was visiting his ailing father.

“He submitted a request for continuance to the court. My client’s absence in no way affected or slowed the pace of the cleanup,” Safi’s attorney said.

We will update this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group