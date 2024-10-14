Community gives back to those impacted by hurricanes while enjoying fall festivities

KETTERING — People across the Miami Valley are enjoying fall festivities while getting a chance to help others.

As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, the First Baptist Church in Kettering held its fourth annual Fall Festival and Drive-in on Sunday.

The festival offered several free activities for families to enjoy.

Attendees also had an opportunity to help families impacted by Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

The Southern Baptist Convention for Disaster Relief was raising funds and collecting supplies to help with hurricane relief.

Disaster Relief Director John Heading told News Center 7 that the organization is doing what it can to help.

“We have six more teams, seven more teams, set to go on the week of the 28th. (A) combination (of) chainsaw team, flood recovery team, our feeding unit,” Heading said.

Heading said the organization plans to help as long as they’re needed.

“They’re going to be doing rebuilds in North Carolina, in some of these sections, for the next two to three years,” Heading said. “If you had a flood and the house is still standing, then we can clean it out, drywall out, insulation out, everything out. We spray it real good, and so it doesn’t mold, and then soon as it dries, you can start rebuilding and folks are just grateful,” Heading said.

News Center 7 asked Heading how it feels to be able to offer these services to people in need.

“We’re coming to help you, but at the same point, we get something out of it too,” he said.

