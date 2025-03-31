Community cleaning up after EF-0 tornados, strong winds cause widespread damage

WARREN COUNTY — People are picking up the pieces after severe weather moved through the Miami Valley Sunday night.

News Center 7′s John Bedell talks to people who experienced the storm first-hand and saw damage LIVE on News Center 7 at 6:00.

Earlier into the morning hours, Storm Center 7 tracked severe thunderstorm and tornado watches and warnings.

People throughout the region had to deal with hail, strong winds, lightning, and heavy rain.

The National Weather Service confirmed on Monday that three EF-0 tornadoes touched down in Butler and Warren counties.

Whitney Moore owns Blue Ox Portable Services, a “port-a-john” business. She said they have several units in Warren County.

“We had a ton of flipped units. We had one unit thrown roughly 30 yards,” Moore said.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

