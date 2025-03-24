Community celebrates Russia High School’s first boys basketball state championship

A local community celebrated after its high school won the first boys basketball state championship on Saturday.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Russia High School completed a perfect season Saturday beating Willoughby Cornerstone Christian, 74-57, in the Division VII state title game at UD Arena.
Braylon Cordonnier had 22 points, four rebounds, four assists, and two steals to lead the Raiders.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Dead body found near Montgomery County ballpark, deputies investigate
- I-75 project to close busy on-ramp in Montgomery County
- Restaurant to open at former Miami Valley Frisch’s location
The Russia Local School District posted a video on social media that showed fire trucks escorting the team bus back into town Saturday night.
The district also posted a video of fireworks being shot into the sky.
“Congratulations, boys, and especially to the 11 seniors on an amazing season!! Proud to be a Raider!!!” the school said.
This was the program’s first-ever undefeated season and the 1,000th win for the boys basketball program.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group