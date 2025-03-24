Community celebrates Russia High School’s first boys basketball state championship

A local community celebrated after its high school won the first boys basketball state championship on Saturday.

Russia High School completed a perfect season Saturday beating Willoughby Cornerstone Christian, 74-57, in the Division VII state title game at UD Arena.

Braylon Cordonnier had 22 points, four rebounds, four assists, and two steals to lead the Raiders.

The Russia Local School District posted a video on social media that showed fire trucks escorting the team bus back into town Saturday night.

The district also posted a video of fireworks being shot into the sky.

“Congratulations, boys, and especially to the 11 seniors on an amazing season!! Proud to be a Raider!!!” the school said.

This was the program’s first-ever undefeated season and the 1,000th win for the boys basketball program.

Russia High School's first boys basketball state championship

