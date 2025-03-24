I-75 project to close busy on-ramp in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The ongoing construction project will close a busy ramp to Interstate 75 starting today.

As previously reported by News Center 7, the ramp from Needmore Road to I-75 SB will be closed starting today.

The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) says the ramp will be closed for 60 days.

During the closure, ODOT Crews will work on repairs between Needmore Road and Leo Street.

Drivers can get access to Interstate 75 from Stanley Avenue while the Needmore Road ramp is closed.

