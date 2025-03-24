Did you know hackers can steal your personal information through your TV?

MIAMI VALLEY — Your TV may be tracking your personal information.

These are not your grandfather’s television sets.

“Smart TVs,” have built-in Internet that allows users to access apps, like how they would with a cell phone.

“I use Netflix. I use HBO Max, and all kinds of different applications,” said one woman.

But what you might not realize is many Smart TVs are designed to collect information for their manufacturer.

This includes your location and what apps you open.

Some have microphones on their computers that can also capture your voice.

“I haven’t really thought about it spying on me. But it doesn’t surprise me that it can,” said Tom.

