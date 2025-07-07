Parts of Miami Valley to receive over $18 million in state funding

MIAMI VALLEY — Some Miami Valley projects will receive millions in state funding.

Clark and Montgomery counties will receive over $18 million to improve wastewater and drinking water infrastructure, according to an Ohio Water Development Authority (OWDA) spokesperson.

OWDA funded almost $31 million to eight projects through low-interest loans in June.

The City of Springfield will get almost $8.9 million at 4.30 percent for 30 years for the construction of a pretreatment facility for the Erie Express pump station to improve its operations, the OWDA spokesperson said.

Montgomery County is receiving over $10 million for the Tri-Cities Regional Waste Authority at 3.91 percent for 30 years.

The project is to build 8,900 feet of sanitary sewer, 3,500 feet of force main, and a new metering station along Mud Run to increase conveyance and eliminate overflows, OWDA stated.

