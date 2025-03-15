I-75 project to close busy Montgomery County on-ramp for extended time

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The ongoing construction project on Interstate 75 in Montgomery County will cause the extended closure of one access point to the interstate later this month.

Starting Monday, March 24, the ramp from Needmore Road to southbound I-75 will be closed for 60 days, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT).

A detour will take drivers to the on-ramp at Stanley Avenue.

This project is part of the reconstruction of I-75 between Needmore Road and Leo Street.

“We understand that construction can be disruptive, and we appreciate your patience and understanding as we work to improve Ohio’s infrastructure,” an ODOT spokesperson said “We ask drivers to be extra attentive when traveling work zones by slowing down and putting down the distractions.”

The start date and length of the closure are weather-dependent, according to ODOT.

