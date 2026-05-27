Police searching for woman accused of price tag swapping

BEAVERCREEK — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a woman accused of swapping price tags at a local Walmart.
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The woman entered the Walmart in Beavercreek on May 8 and allegedly used tags from lower-priced items to buy Wi-Fi lights and a coffee maker.
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Anyone who may know the woman is asked to contact the Beavercreek Police Department.
Tips may be submitted anonymously.
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