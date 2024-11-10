Coldwater girls volleyball team wins 1st state championship

FAIRBORN — The Coldwater High School girls’ volleyball team is on top at last.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

>>Fort Loramie girls volleyball team wins state championship

The Cavaliers took home its first state championship after beating Mount Pleasant on Saturday at the Nutter Center at Wright State University.

The Ohio High School Athletic Association (OSHAA) posted photos on social media.

TRENDING STORIES:

Coldwater beat the Spartans in three straight sets (25-18, 25-18, 25-12) to claim the Division VI state final.

Senior Morgan Blasingame led the team with 16 kills and junior Mia Knapke had 28 assists.

The Cavaliers ranked No. 1 in the final regular-season OHSVCA coaches’ poll and finished the season at 29-0.

Coldwater made three previous appearances in the state tournament (1994, 2017, and 2022).

🏆🏐 #OHSAA DIVISION VI GIRLS VOLLEYBALL STATE FINAL: The game between Coldwater and Marion Pleasant is getting started!



🎥@NFHSNetwork Live Video: https://t.co/tB3nWHZDFR

📈 Live Stats: https://t.co/WLsIfgzw0i pic.twitter.com/LzSNRbWaIS — OHSAA Sports (@OHSAASports) November 9, 2024

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



