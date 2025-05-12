UPDATE: Busy intersection back open after vehicle hits utility pole in Dayton

DAYTON — UPDATE @ 3:35 a.m.

Officers responded after a vehicle hit a utility pole in Dayton on Monday.

Dayton police and medics were dispatched around 1:56 a.m. to Leo and Keowee Streets on reports of a crash, according to a Montgomery Regional Dispatch sergeant.

Officers had closed Keowee Street between Stanley Avenue and Leo Street, but it has since reopened.

Dispatchers previously told News Center 7 that RTA was originally told to reroute its buses because of this crash.

We are working to learn what led to the crash and if the driver was hurt.

