Fort Loramie girls volleyball team wins state championship

FAIRBORN — Fort Loramie’s girl’s volleyball team is on top again.
The Redskins won the Division VII State Championship on Friday at the Wright State University Nutter Center.
Fort Loramie defeated Tiffin Calvert in three straight sets, 25-17, 25-20, 25-17, to claim the title.
This marks the school’s second volleyball state championship.
The Redskins got escorted back into town yesterday. A video shared on social media showed fans lining the street as the bus returned, escorted by emergency vehicles.
They finished their season with a 28-1 record.
