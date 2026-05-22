City’s Children’s Cabinet looks to engage students in city planning

DAYTON — Dayton’s mayor is pushing forward a new program designed to involve teenagers in the city’s future.

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It’s called a children’s cabinet, but designed for high school students to connect to their community

“It gets them acclimated into democracy and how this form of government truly works,” Dayton Mayor Shenise Turner-Sloss said.

Turner-Sloss said 27 states and dozens of cities have set up those so-called “Children’s Cabinets.”

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Dayton is working with Learn to Earn and other parties to implement the plan.

They presented an update of the plan to commissioners at the most recent city commission meeting.

“They developed a vision plan, a visionary plan for four key priorities they want to see implemented,” Turner-Sloss said.

Those four key areas of the plan include college readiness, job training, mental health, bullying, and safe and healthy neighborhoods.

Turner-Sloss said this project will be developing young people who will be prepared to not just be students but be hands-on involved in making their community better.

“So we want to make sure that our students have what they need to be successful, from cradle to career,” she said.

This children’s cabinet is designed to have high school students’ input into decisions that involve them, not just hear from adults who have made decisions for them.

Learn to Earn, the city, and Dayton Public Schools are all working to implement this program.

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