City takes next steps in plan to open Wawa gas station in Moraine

MORAINE — Leaders in Moraine are taking steps to open up a Wawa gas station in the city.

On Tuesday, the city’s planning commission unanimously recommended the approval of rezoning a residential property at 2705 Lehigh Place to a business area.

The property is currently an active apartment complex.

City records show that Jeffrey Anderson Real Estate, a partner of Wawa gas stations, recently purchased the property next door.

A vacant Frisch’s restaurant is located on this property.

But to move forward with the gas station development, they need to city to rezone the property on Lehigh Place.

The Moraine City Council will receive the commission’s recommendation and hold another public hearing before voting on the rezoning.

Residents of the apartment previously told News Center 7 that living next door to the vacant restaurant has become an eyesore.

George Brand owns the apartment complex. He said that he intends to offer tenants apartments in other properties he owns.

“It is my intent to offer tenants at 2705 Leigh Place Apartments other apartments on my other two properties as they become available. I would love to retain all my tenants,” Brand said in the letter.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

