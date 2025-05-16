5 students from nearby district sneak into Clark County high school as prank, superintendent says

NEW CARLISLE — A student at a local high school is facing expulsion after intentionally letting students from another district into the building.

Around 11:45 a.m., Tecumseh High School got a report that there were people in the building who were not students in the district.

Students in the lunchroom were all sent back to their classrooms, and attendance was taken. The district was then able to determine that five students from Wayne High School had been let in by a Tecumseh student as a prank, Superintendent Paula Crew confirmed.

Crew said the district later learned this happened two days in a row.

The five students from Wayne were taken into custody and were later released to their families. Crew said they would be pursuing charges, including inducing panic and trespassing, against the students.

The district has filed a recommendation of expulsion for the Tecumseh student involved. They’ll also be pursuing charges against that student.

Crew commended the “extreme swiftness” of the school’s resource officer and school staff in handling the matter.

The incident remains under investigation.

