Former local teacher to spend years in prison after sex abuse conviction

KETTERING — A former middle and high school choir teacher will spend time behind bars after being convicted of sexual abuse.
Matthew Koehler was the choir director at Kettering middle and high school, and pleaded guilty to six sex-related charges.
Koehler asked the judge to grant him only probation, but that is not what he received.
“And I still don’t hear you getting what you did wrong,” Judge Kimberly Melnick said in court.
