City seeking artwork for ‘Ohio at the Crossroads’ exhibition

CENTERVILLE — The City of Centerville and the Centerville Arts Commission have announced a public call for artists for its “Ohio at the Crossroads” exhibit.

The curated art exhibition will celebrate the 250th Anniversary of the United States as part of Centerville’s America 250 initiative, according to a spokesperson with the city.

The exhibition aims to showcase artwork that reflects Ohio’s significant contributions to American history, culture and innovation.

Artists can submit original works that interpret Ohio’s history and how the Centerville-Washington Township community connects to this narrative, the spokesperson said.

Up to three works can be submitted per artist for consideration.

The entry form opens on Jan. 5, 2026, and submissions must be received by May 3, 2026.

Artists whose work is selected will be notified in early June 2026.

The exhibition will be displayed throughout July 2026 and will be accessible to the public 24 hours a day, according to the spokesperson.

Participation is open to individuals of all backgrounds and experience levels.

Artists don’t have to live in Centerville or Washington Township to participate.

Additional submission guidelines, including size and display requirements, will be available on the online entry form.

For more information, click here.

