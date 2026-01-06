‘A great honor;’ New Dayton mayor discusses policy priorities as she enters office

DAYTON — The City of Dayton officially has new leadership.

As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, Shenise Turner-Sloss went from a city commissioner and mayor-elect to Dayton’s new mayor.

“It is a great honor. I do not take this assignment lightly by no means. I am indebted to the people of the City of Dayton for entrusting me in this position. And I want to do the work for the people in the City of Dayton. I want to make sure that people know that all members of the Dayton City Commission, as well as the city administration, is here to make sure we are improving the quality of life throughout all 65 neighborhoods,” Turner-Sloss said.

News Center 7’s John Bedell interviewed Turner-Sloss right after her first remarks.

She spoke to a full auditorium inside the Kroc Center in Dayton.

With nods to the city’s aviation heritage, the mayor mentioned three “runways.”

They were policy priorities laid out, as she called it, a “flight plan.”

It included housing, public safety, and building stronger business relationships for community and economic development.

The mayor mentioned new recommendations coming from the downtown Dayton Security Working Group, as well as the city’s Violence Interruption Program.

“They are a top priority for the entire administration,” Turner-Sloss said.

News Center 7 has been covering Dayton’s Violence Interruption Program for more than a year and a half.

The city is spending close to half a million dollars to bring in Cure Violence Global, which will train “Felons with a Future” on ways to prevent crime.

Turner-Sloss said she wants to give the program permanent funding through the city’s budget.

“That is an opportunity for the Dayton City Commission to come together to work collectively to make sure that it is, in fact, a permanent budget line item. And that is something that we all are committed to doing,” she said. “I look forward to doing the work with my colleagues, along with the city administration, so that we can identify the funding without taking any other resources from the other priorities that we have identified.”

Turner-Sloss has been to years’ worth of city commission meetings as a commissioner.

The first one she’ll preside over as mayor is Wednesday night.

At the meeting, Darius Beckham was sworn in as a new city commissioner, and Darryl Fairchild started his third term.

