City postpones opening date of pool due to cold temperatures

HUBER HEIGHTS — The City of Huber Heights has postponed the opening of the local pool due to cold temperatures.

The City announced in a Facebook post that the Kroger Aquatic Center will not be opening on Saturday, May 24, as previously planned.

The Kroger Aquatic Center is generally open from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend every year, according to the City of Huber Heights website.

The postponement is due to surface air temperatures, according to the Facebook post.

Pool management also stated that yesterday, the current water temperatures were only 60 degrees, according to the post.

It is unclear at this time when the pool will open.

