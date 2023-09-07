City of Oakwood to ask ODOT to help pay for construction of proposed roundabout

OAKWOOD — The City of Oakwood is asking the Ohio Department of Transportation to see if the State of Ohio will pay for the construction of a proposed roundabout.

Public Works Director Doug Spitler told News Center 7′s James Brown on Wednesday that the city has submitted its request to ODOT.

The city estimates building a roundabout at its Five-Points intersection on Far Hills Avenue will cost more than $4 million to build.

Oakwood is asking the state to pick up 90% of that.

It thinks it will be several months before it hears back from ODOT.

After that, the city will look at what the community thinks, the cost, and whether to approve the project.

Construction would not start until 2028.

