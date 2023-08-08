Oakwood approves plan to seek funding for proposed roundabout

OAKWOOD — The Oakwood City Council has unanimously voted to approve a plan to seek funding for a new roundabout.

The city is asking the Ohio Department of Transportation for money to help pay for a roundabout at the Five Points intersection on Far Hills Avenue.

Commissioners said there were almost two dozen crashes there between 2018 and 2021.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Oakwood reveals design proposal for Five Points roundabout, sets dates to hear public input

They hope the roundabout will help make the intersection safer for drivers and pedestrians.

At Monday night’s meeting commissioners said they heard from both those for and against the roundabout.

“It’s ranged from ‘it’s the greatest idea since the invention of the iPhone’ ... to a big giant ‘no’ on the comment sheet. So obviously we have a wide range of opinions in the town and we’re still gathering more to decide,” Mayor William Duncan said.

Through the next month, the city said they will take comments from residents, to find out more and give feedback visit here.





