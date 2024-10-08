City continues brush collection services week after remnants of Hurricane Helene hits region

CENTERVILLE — People across the Miami Valley are still picking up debris and damage after the remnants of Hurricane Helene moved through the area.

As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, AES Ohio said it has restored power to all 136,000 customers impacted by the storm on Monday.

The city of Centerville’s Public Works Center announced that it would start picking up brush this week, starting Monday.

Residents told News Center 7 that they are glad their city is helping.

“We started this morning, about 7:30, and we’ll be running all week. Hopefully, everyone got everything out this morning even though we’re going to be working all week. We’re only going to make one loop throughout the city,” Public Works Director Pat Turnbull said.

Curbside pickup will only take place this week.

“One thing I will ask is, folks make sure you’re keeping that brush, and your leaves separate. Because we use different machinery to pick it up,” Turnbull said.

Centerville resident Ted said separating the brush and the leaves is the easy part.

“I called the city to find out what you had to do. If they were gonna pick up this year, like they did back in Katrina. That was another bad storm,” he said.

Several cities throughout the Miami Valley have offered services to pick up brush left behind from the powerful winds and heavy rain.

The Montgomery County Transfer Station, located at 1001 Encrete Lane in Moraine, is also accepting brush drop-offs. For more information, click here.

