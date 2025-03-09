City announces lineup for Summer Concert Series, Party in the Park events

CENTERVILLE — The City of Centerville has announced the lineup for the Summer Concert Series and Party in the Park.

The “beloved community tradition” will be making a comeback to the newly improved Stubbs Park with outdoor concerts starting in June and running through July and part of August.

The event is presented by Cincinnati Children’s and St. Leonard and will begin on June 1.

Each show will start at 7 p.m. and is completely free to attend. Food trucks and beer sales will be available for each of the shows.

Party in the Park events will also take place starting Friday, June 13.

These events will begin at 5:30 p.m. and will feature more than 30 local vendors and kids’ activities ahead of the night’s concerts.

Here’s a list of the scheduled events:

JUNE:

Sunday, June 1: Summer Concert Series, Who’s Bad: The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience

Sunday, June 8: Summer Concert Series, Draw the Line: A Tribute to Aerosmith

Friday, June 13: Party in the Park, Resurrection: A Tribute to Journey

Sunday, June 15: Summer Concert Series, Practically Petty: A Tribute to Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers

Sunday, June 22: Summer Concert Series, The Dave Matthews Tribute Band

Sunday, June 29: Summer Concert Series, Twist on Taylor: A Tribute to Taylor Swift

JULY:

Sunday, July 6: Summer Concert Series, 24K Magic: #1 Tribute to Bruno Mars

Friday, July 11: Party in the Park, Head Games: A Tribute to Foreigner

Sunday, July 13: Summer Concert Series, Turn to Stone: A Tribute to ELO

Sunday, July 20: Summer Concert Series, Landslide: A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac

Friday, July 25: Summer Concert Series, Centerville Pops! The Music Man Experience

Sunday, July 27: Summer Concert Series, Genesis ReTouched: A Tribute to the Phil Collins Era of Genesis

AUGUST:

Friday, August 8: Party in the Park, Shawn Gerhard: The Ultimate Garth Brooks Tribute

