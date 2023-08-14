Cincinnati man killed in Logan County crash

LOGAN COUNTY — A Cincinnati man is dead after a crash in Logan County this weekend.

Tristan Long, 35, died on the scene of the crash that happened Saturday around 7:15 p.m., according to a Logan County Sheriff’s Office crash report.

The crash happened on US 68 near the intersection of Township Road 199 in Liberty Township.

The report states Long was driving a white Honda motorcycle north on US 68 when he went to pass a blue Chevrolet Silverado. As he was attempting to pass the truck, he hit its rear left tail light.

After hitting the tail light, Long went into the southbound lane and hit a red Chevrolet Silverado head-on.

The blue truck slid into the red truck, at which time a second motorcyclist hit the back of the blue truck.

The second motorcyclist suffered minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.









