Back to School: Challenges both experienced, new drivers face as new school year begins

MIAMI VALLEY — Students are heading back to the classroom this week.

Today is the first day of school for both Dayton Public Schools and the Trotwood Madison City School District.

>>Back to School 2023

Many first-time drivers will be on the road during the morning rush hour as the school year begins.

News Center 7′s Taylor Robertson spoke with a local driving instructor who said some teens will be driving themselves to school for the very first time.

If drivers are traveling on the interstate, they will have to deal with some construction areas like Interstate 75 in both Moraine and Harrison Township.

>>Back to school: AAA offering drivers safety tips for upcoming year

Robertson spoke with Sharon Fife, President of D&D Driving School, who said they teach their students that the most important thing to do in these zones is to slow down and pay closer attention.

She also said they remind them the fine or ticket is doubled in a construction zone and not something they will want to pay out of pocket.

Teens are also trained to look as far ahead as they can see to check for any detours, blocked lanes, or people working.

Fife also told Robertson that more experienced drivers should keep a generous following distance between themselves and the other driver.

“They make mistakes that experienced drivers don’t make because they don’t realize how fast things happen,” she said.

>>Back to school: Tips for saving money when buying school supplies

Fife also gave experienced drivers some tips on keeping an eye out for new teen drivers.

She said veteran drivers should use their turn signals properly.

As for teen drivers, she told Robertson they may also drive slower.

“Everybody’s going into the same place and it’s rush hour and many times, maybe that’s the first time they’ve driven in rush hour if they got their license over the summer,” said Fife.

We will provide updates on driving conditions as schools resume across the area.

To find out when your district’s first day of school is, visit this website.

©2023 Cox Media Group