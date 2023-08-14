Road work begins today on new bike path, sidewalk in Kettering

KETTERING — Road work will begin today for a new bike path and sidewalk in Kettering.

The work will begin along E. Stroop Road between E. Dorothy Lane and Glengarry Drive, the city announced Sunday.

“This project is the missing link that will complete an off-street bike and pedestrian route along E. Stroop and County Line Road from Hempstead Station Drive to Spaulding Road,” a city spokesperson said.

The project is expected to run through October.

Traffic on E. Stroop Road will be maintained, but lane closures will be necessary, the spokesperson said.

Drivers are asked to avoid this area during peak hours or allow extra time.

