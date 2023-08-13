Road work to begin on new bike path, pedestrian sidewalk in Kettering

KETTERING — Road work is set to begin Monday for a new bike path and pedestrian sidewalk in Kettering.

Beginning Monday, August 14, the work will begin along E. Stroop Road between Dorothy and Glengarry across from The Greene.

“This project is the missing link that will complete an off-street bike and pedestrian route along E. Stroop and County Line Road from Hempstead Station Drive to Spaulding Road,” a spokesperson for the city said.

The project is expected to run through October.

Traffic on E. Stroop Rd. will be maintained, but lane closures on southbound Stroop will be necessary, the spokesperson said.

Motorists are asked to avoid this area during peak hours or allow extra travel time.

