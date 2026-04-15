Local high school to reopen after flooding

CELINA — A local high school will reopen on Thursday after being closed due to flooding from strong storms.

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As News Center 7 previously reported, Celina High School will be closed on Wednesday due to flooding in classrooms and areas of the building.

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The amount of heavy rain in a short amount of time overwhelmed the roof drain, according to Superintendent Brooke Gessler.

Staff was able to get the flooding under control, and students will be able to return to class on Thursday.

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